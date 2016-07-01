A new way to discover and support music
Rise is for musicians
Rise is an on-going project that aims to help you being discovered more easily.
We have mapped as many Spotify artists as possible, by geography and popularity, and grouped them into five streams, from City to Earth.
Emerging artists are found at City and Region level, more popular ones at Country, Continent and Earth level.
This way you won’t get lost in a sea of music.
Rise is for music lovers
Somewhere in the world there is an artist waiting to be discovered and supported.
Ever wondered how to find emerging artists in New York, Lisbon or Dehli?
Or who the best electronic artists in Canada are?
What about the most popular acts in the entire world?
Rise app wants to be the answer. A new way to discover artists. A music atlas in your pocket.
Have fun exploring.
Navigate. Discover. Play.
Swipe between 5 levels of
popularity, from City to Earth,
to find artists anywhere.
Switch between grid and list view.
Discover the sound of any place
with one-tap playlists.
Double-tap on any artist to easily
add their songs to the queue.
Filter by genres you like.
Use Rising mode to discover
weekly emerging artists
around the world.
Rise app features we hope you like
Stream music directly from Spotify. Full song for Spotify premium users
Play, like, follow and share artists to make them rise
Bottom bar play button to easily enjoy the sound of any place with one tap-playlists
Double tap on the artist image to add their songs to the queue
Navigate easily between levels by simply swiping the screen
Filter streams by genres and by rising, trending and most followed
Keep track of your favourite songs and build your own playlists
Follow artists to check their progress
Follow your favourite places to see who’s new and who’s trending
Search any place, from city to earth, or choose it from the top bar place-picker
Save any queue as playlist (coming soon)
Request gigs in your city (coming soon)
How we do it. Why we do it.
Emerging and local musicians are not easily streamed in major music platforms.
Rise is built to help these artists be discovered more easily.
Rise also aims to create a dynamic and interactive atlas of music.
The Rise engine is a first step towards sorting online content in terms of quality and geography.
In the case of music, this system makes it easy to browse between emerging and very popular artists.
Help us help artists.
Rise is an on going project and as such we are very grateful for your feedback, help and suggestions.
Rise is a platform which we hope to enrich with artists and improve in functionality with your help.
Please, use the contact forms if you wish to add an artist or edit their info.
Beside enjoying their music, you can actually support your favourite artists by helping them
reach higher levels of popularity and visibility. This way Rise benefits both ends of the headphones.
info@risemusicapp.com